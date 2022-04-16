Cape Town taxi driver arrested for allegedly extorting money from motorist

A Cape Town taxi driver is set to appear in court for allegedly extorting money from a motorist.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick Van Wyk said police apprehended the suspect on Thursday. Van Wyk said the alleged extortion happened in the CBD.

“Members attached to Cape Town Central SAPS acted on information that a suspect in an extortion and theft case was spotted at the bus terminus opposite Strand Street, Cape Town,” said Van Wyk.