341 die in KZN floods, 55 hurt, damage of billions — premier Sihle Zikalala

The death toll in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal was 341 on Thursday evening, said premier Sihle Zikalala as he briefed journalists on the province's response to the disaster.

The eThekwini metropolitan municipality was hardest hit, with 301 deaths recorded. Ugu on the south coast recorded six, Umzinytathi two, King Cetshwayo four and iLembe 28 deaths. About 55 injuries had been registered.

Zikalala said 40,723 people have been affected by the floods, with 248 schools damaged.

He said the magnitude of damage will definitely “run into billions of rand” but the province was still quantifying the damage.

The priority for the government, said Zikalala, was to ensure that affected families got support and shelter, were provided with food and clothing, and that bereaved families were helped to bury their loved ones.