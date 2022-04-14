Two die in shooting near Walmer shopping centre
Third man found dead in Victoria Drive as crime in township surges
There was bloody mayhem in Walmer on Wednesday when three people were killed in separate incidents.
Police cars and security vans surrounded the entrance to the Heugh Road Pick n Pay shopping complex where a man was shot dead while walking across a grass verge near the small shopping centre...
