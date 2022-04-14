Two die in shooting near Walmer shopping centre

Third man found dead in Victoria Drive as crime in township surges

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde and Devon Koen -

There was bloody mayhem in Walmer on Wednesday when three people were killed in separate incidents.



Police cars and security vans surrounded the entrance to the Heugh Road Pick n Pay shopping complex where a man was shot dead while walking across a grass verge near the small shopping centre...