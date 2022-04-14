Thembi Mthembu, widow of ANC politician Jackson Mthembu, succumbs to illness
Thembi Mthembu, the widow of former minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, has died in a Pretoria hospital.
A family member, Buyi Mthembu, confirmed her passing but said further details cannot be divulged at the moment as the family is still to meet.
The cause of death is unclear but TimesLIVE understands she had not been well for the past couple of weeks.
Mthembu died in January last year of Covid-related complications at the age of 62. He was laid to rest at his hometown of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.
His late wife had worked as a nurse at a local clinic.
I'm so broken-hearted to learn that the wife of the late former Chief Whip @JacksonMthembu_ has passed on. We join our heart with the family of Sis Thembi Mthembu in this difficult time. May her beautiful soul rest in peace 😔😔😔 #RIPThembiMthembu pic.twitter.com/IAsQZzsEsL— Zama Mvulane (@_ZamaMvulane) April 14, 2022
