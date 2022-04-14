State-funded funeral to be held for Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi killed in Diepsloot

Elvis Nyathi, the Zimbabwean man who was brutally killed and then burned by a mob in Diepsloot last week, will be given a state-funded funeral in his home country.

A statement signed by Misheck Sibanda, chief secretary of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said the president “has granted a state-assisted funeral to the late Elvis Nyathi who was slain in SA last week.

“The remains of the late departed are expected in the country at the weekend,” it said.

Nyathi was killed last week after a day of protest against crime and poor policing of immigration laws.