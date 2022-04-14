Small business chamber puts spotlight on family-owned firms
Just 30% of family-owned businesses are successfully handed down to the third generation and by the fourth, the odds decrease a further 12%.
It is therefore crucial for business owners to focus not only on the everyday running of their business, but also to have an idea of what will happen when they die...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.