Rebels will face music for refusing Covid-19 medical examination

Should the proposed draft regulations to be added to the National Health Act be passed, very few hiding places will remain for those who rebel against the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The draft regulations are likely to be inserted into the National Health Act should there not be enough public opposition.

The regulations were presented on Thursday before parliament’s portfolio committee on health by a department of health delegation led by minister Joe Phaahla. In the presentation, the department revealed that once the proposed amendments are effected, anyone suspected to have been infected by Covid-19 may not refuse medical examination by a qualified health practitioner designated by the government.

Furthermore, should the government be of the view that the suspected Covid-19 carrier is deserving of isolation or quarantine, some measures of obtaining a court order to “force one’s arm” will be employed.

The director-general of the department will be the champion of approaching the courts to compel rebels. Those opposed to the move will be entitled to hire legal representatives to fight it out before a judge and state-sponsored legal assistance will be provided to those who cannot afford to hire their own lawyer.