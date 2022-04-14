Home a muddy mess after burst water pipe floods property
Owner almost swept away by torrent after rushing to scene in Malabar
When Suyaan Ahmed rushed home on Monday, he was almost swept away by the water gushing from a burst underground pipe, so powerful that he had to hold onto his car’s tyre to prevent himself from barrelling down his driveway.
His wife, Faheemah Desai, thought a storm had started when she heard the sound of water at about 9am — but then the house began to flood...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.