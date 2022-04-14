×

News

Home a muddy mess after burst water pipe floods property

Owner almost swept away by torrent after rushing to scene in Malabar

By Yolanda Palezweni - 14 April 2022

When Suyaan Ahmed rushed home on Monday, he was almost swept away by the water gushing from a burst underground pipe, so powerful that he had to hold onto his car’s tyre to prevent himself from barrelling down his driveway.

His wife, Faheemah Desai, thought a storm had started when she heard the sound of water at about 9am — but then the house began to flood...

