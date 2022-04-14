Fish frenzy ahead of Easter

Whether caught or bought, Bay residents stocking up before the weekend

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

Whether you like yours pickled, on the braai or fried — fish are being hauled out of the ocean and sold in tonnes just in time for the Easter weekend.



Gqeberha residents were out in their numbers this week to buy fresh fish from the harbour, with Fisherman Fresh manager Leone van der Walt saying they had sold about 1.8 tonnes of hake fillet by Wednesday...