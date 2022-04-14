Fish frenzy ahead of Easter
Whether caught or bought, Bay residents stocking up before the weekend
Whether you like yours pickled, on the braai or fried — fish are being hauled out of the ocean and sold in tonnes just in time for the Easter weekend.
Gqeberha residents were out in their numbers this week to buy fresh fish from the harbour, with Fisherman Fresh manager Leone van der Walt saying they had sold about 1.8 tonnes of hake fillet by Wednesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.