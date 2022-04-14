Colleagues devastated as two Nelson Mandela Bay nurses die in four days

The Nelson Mandela Bay nursing fraternity is mourning the deaths of two colleagues in four days, with the latest incident taking place at the Livingstone Hospital nursing home on Thursday.

The nurse’s body was found in the nursing home in the morning, health department spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase said.

No further details were available and a postmortem still had to be conducted.

On Monday, another Nelson Mandela Bay nurse, Sister Freda Hoogh, collapsed and died at a maternity clinic in Central, Ndamase said.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth described the death of the two nurses as a double blow for the department and their colleagues.

“We are heartbroken and devastated. May she rest in peace,” Meth said of Thursday’s victim.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

“We are still battling to come to terms with the demise of Sister Hoogh so this latest death is a double blow for the department.”

Meth said the department had offered counselling services to the nurse’s colleagues.

Ndamase said the name of the nurse would be made public once her family had been informed.

HeraldLIVE