News

WATCH | Hunt for 5 crocodiles washed away from KZN farm during floods

Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
13 April 2022
A crocodile believed to have escaped from a farm was spotted near the Tongaat River mouth.
Image: Screenshot

Crocodiles on a farm near Tongaat, north of Durban, were washed away during the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo told TimesLIVE on Wednesday 12 crocodiles had been washed away from the Crocodile Creek Farm between Tongaat and Ballito.

According to its website the Crocodile Creek Farm has “roughly 6,000 Nile crocodiles, slender-snouted crocodiles, West African dwarf crocodiles, American alligators, deadly mambas and a wide array of snakes, tortoises, rabbits and  wild monkeys”.

Mntambo said: “Seven crocodiles have been recaptured and we are looking for the outstanding five.

“We suspect they might have moved towards the Tongaat River which is less than a kilometre from the farm.”

A video circulating on social media platforms, which appears to be have been captured by private security officials, shows a large crocodile at the Tongaat River mouth which leads into the ocean.

