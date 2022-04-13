WATCH | Hunt for 5 crocodiles washed away from KZN farm during floods

Crocodiles on a farm near Tongaat, north of Durban, were washed away during the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo told TimesLIVE on Wednesday 12 crocodiles had been washed away from the Crocodile Creek Farm between Tongaat and Ballito.

According to its website the Crocodile Creek Farm has “roughly 6,000 Nile crocodiles, slender-snouted crocodiles, West African dwarf crocodiles, American alligators, deadly mambas and a wide array of snakes, tortoises, rabbits and wild monkeys”.

Mntambo said: “Seven crocodiles have been recaptured and we are looking for the outstanding five.