Paramedics carry patient across river and washed-away roads in KwaDukuza

Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
13 April 2022
IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics responded to a call alerting them to an elderly woman having difficulty breathing in Shakaville in KwaDukuza.
Image: supplied

KwaZulu-Natal paramedics had to carry a patient across a river and washed-away roads to an awaiting ambulance on Wednesday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue said paramedics responded to a call alerting them to an elderly woman having difficulty breathing in Shakaville in KwaDukuza.

“Due to flooded rivers and damage from the rains, medics had to carry the patient across rivers and washed-away roads to the ambulance. The patient was treated and stabilised by IPSS advanced life support before she was transported to hospital,” IPSS said.

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 Chakaville IPSS Medical responded to call this morning in Chakaville, where an elderly lady...

Posted by IPSS Medical Rescue on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

The team thanked community members who assisted in ensuring the patient received medical treatment.

TimesLIVE

 

