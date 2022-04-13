Paramedics carry patient across river and washed-away roads in KwaDukuza

KwaZulu-Natal paramedics had to carry a patient across a river and washed-away roads to an awaiting ambulance on Wednesday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue said paramedics responded to a call alerting them to an elderly woman having difficulty breathing in Shakaville in KwaDukuza.

“Due to flooded rivers and damage from the rains, medics had to carry the patient across rivers and washed-away roads to the ambulance. The patient was treated and stabilised by IPSS advanced life support before she was transported to hospital,” IPSS said.