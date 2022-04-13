Nelson Mandela Bay Metro slammed as pupil knocked down, dies

Principal had pleaded with municipality to address congested roads

Premium By Riaan Marais -

Dalrose Primary School staff were in a meeting to discuss the safety of their pupils on Monday morning when the unthinkable happened and a grade 1 pupil was knocked over by a car.



Six-year-old Liphuhlise Ganse died in hospital a few hours later...