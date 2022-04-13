Metro has big plans to tackle illegal dumping and littering

Clean-up initiative focusing on townships and northern areas to cost at least R8m

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Hiring trucks, buying refuse bags and employing 500 unemployed people through the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP).



This is how the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality hopes to tackle illegal dumping and littering in the city, with a focus on townships and the northern areas. ..