Men who allegedly shot at police plead not guilty to string of charges

Court reporter



Two men accused of the attempted murder of four SAPS anti-gang unit members during a shootout in Helenvale pleaded not guilty to all the charges.



Darryn Wentzel and Riaan Baartman, both 25, alleged members of the Boomshaka’s gang, pleaded not guilty to a total of 12 charges, including the murder of an alleged rival gang member, Leonard Roberts...