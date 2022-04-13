×

News

Man’s body found in Walmer location with multiple gunshot wounds

By Devon Koen - 13 April 2022
Image: GARETH WILSON

The body of a 36-year-old man was found in Walmer location in Gqeberha riddled with gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police responded to reports of a shooting incident in Walmer location at about 1pm on Wednesday.

They found the man's body lying on the ground in an alley between Goniwe Street and Area Q, Naidu said.

She said the motive for the shooting was still unknown.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until his next-of-kin have been traced.

A case of murder is under investigation.

