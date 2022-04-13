×

News

KwaZulu-Natal's overnight flood death toll exceeded 200 — report

By TIMESLIVE - 13 April 2022
Search and rescue teams comb rubble for survivors after homes collapsed due to heavy rain and mudslides. File photo.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said on Wednesday at least 253 bodies were in mortuaries overnight after the floods which have devastated parts of the province.

“The biggest worry is the number of bodies that we are finding. As you correctly indicated, our mortuaries are a bit under pressure, however we are coping,” Simelane told eNCA.

“As of late last night, we had received something close to 253 bodies in our two different mortuaries in eThekwini. We are talking about Phoenix and Pinetown.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the province visiting flood-affected areas on Wednesday and was expected to give an update on the death toll.

This is a developing story.

