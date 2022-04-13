'It’s malicious' — City of Cape Town denies endorsing poster urging residents not to feed the homeless

The city distanced itself from the poster, calling it malicious, and said it was not designed or sanctioned by it.

“The city is aware of what appears to be a malicious sticker — it was not designed or sanctioned by the city. We will liaise with the management of the shopping centre where this sticker was apparently spotted,” it said, adding that it sets aside R65m annually to alleviate homelessness.

Last month, the city announced plans to bolster care programmes aimed at helping the homeless.

It said the past two years of the national state of disaster and the Covid-19 pandemic had heightened the homelessness crisis in the city.

An additional R10m was allocated to increase capacity in shelters for the homeless.

“It is not an offence to sleep on the streets if you do not have a choice. Only after refusing offers of shelter and social assistance should the law take its course as a necessary last resort deterrent for the sustainable management of public places.

“The city encourages courts and prosecutors to ensure that rehabilitation is favoured over punitive fines and imprisonment.”