Hunt for shooters after two people gunned down in Walmer

Gqeberha police are on the hunt for four people allegedly involved in a fatal shooting in Heugh Road, Walmer, on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 11.30am two people were shot dead on a grassy patch near a shopping mall.

Naidu said the first victim was walking across a grass verge when a t person walked towards him and started shooting.

The victim ran towards a nearby tree, where he collapsed.

Three other people appeared with firearms and fired multiple shots at the victim, Naidu said.

A bystander who was sitting on a bench under the tree was also shot.

The first victim, 31, succumbed to his injuries and the bystander died while receiving medical treatment at the scene.

The unidentified shooters fled on foot.

The motive for the double murder is yet to be established.

The names of the dead are being withheld until their next of kin have been informed.

