×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Four wrapped bodies of suspected zama-zamas found on Benoni road

Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
13 April 2022
Police said they found four bodies wrapped in blankets and plastic.
Police said they found four bodies wrapped in blankets and plastic.
Image: Supplied/@CivilianCrimeIntelligenceNetwork

Gauteng police have launched an investigation after four bodies, suspected to be of illegal miners, were found on the side of the road in Benoni on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police opened an inquest docket after the bodies were found at about 8.15pm.

A postmortem will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

“The deceased are suspected to be illegal miners.”

Masondo said the police received an anonymous call about the bodies left next to the road.

“On arrival, police found four bodies wrapped in blankets and plastic,” he said.

The bodies have not yet been identified.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read