×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Decorated Nelson Mandela Bay cop in court over kidnapping charges

By Lynn Spence - 13 April 2022

An award-winning policeman  arrested in connection with a string of charges, including kidnapping, appeared briefly in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Wednesday. 

Warrant Officer Severiano Blundin, 34, was arrested in March on three counts of kidnapping, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and common assault...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read