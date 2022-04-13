Decorated Nelson Mandela Bay cop in court over kidnapping charges

By Lynn Spence -

An award-winning policeman arrested in connection with a string of charges, including kidnapping, appeared briefly in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Wednesday.



Warrant Officer Severiano Blundin, 34, was arrested in March on three counts of kidnapping, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and common assault...