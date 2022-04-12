×

News

Woman found dead in police station bathroom

By Riaan Marais - 12 April 2022
Bethelsdorp police are looking for the next of kin of a woman that was found dead in the police station bathroom.
Image: FILE

Bethelsdorp police are looking for family members of a woman found dead in the police station’s bathroom earlier this month.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman, believed to be between 40 and 50-years-old, was found in the morning on April 2.

“It is alleged that at about 7am, police found the woman lying on the floor in the toilet in the police premises.

“An inquest docket was opened,” Naidu said.

The woman was wearing a black and white sweater, with a blanket wrapped around her waist

Anyone with information about the deceased, or that can help to track down her next of kin, can contact Detective Warrant Officer Osher Bergman at Bethelsdorp SAPS on 041-404-3009 or 083-980-5552.

They can also contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

