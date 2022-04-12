WATCH | Shipping containers float on flooded Durban highway
Shipping containers were floating on the flooded N2 highway near Durban’s old airport on Tuesday morning.
Councillor Andre Beetge said both lanes of the N2 were flooded after the canal burst its banks, and shipping containers could be seen floating in the high water.
He said Amanzimtoti had been cut off from Durban by the flooded highway.
“Do not attempt to use the freeway,” he warned.
At the N2/M4 split, shipping containers were stuck under a bridge.
Most parts of KwaZulu-Natal have been hit by heavy rain which has led to widespread flooding.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said rescue teams had been “extremely busy” on Monday night.
“We have had house calls to which we have been unable to gain access due to roads blocked by trees or mud and roads caving in. We are trying to get to scenes where patients are sick and have been waiting hours for resources to get to them. We are trying to gain access to these premises from different angles,” he said.
At least six people died following the heavy downpours and several were reported missing by Tuesday.
