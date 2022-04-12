WATCH | Search for survivors as homes collapse in Springfield, Durban

Search and rescue and emergency workers combed through rubble at two houses in Springfield, Durban, which collapsed after heavy downpours in the early hours of Tuesday morning, claiming three lives and entrapping others.

SAPS search and rescue, firefighters and paramedics, with the help of neighbours, sifted through mountains of rubble in Lotus Road, Springfield, which was devastated by mudslides.

Scores of neighbours lined the streets and looked on in disbelief as the teams worked furiously in wet conditions to find entrapped family members.

Neighbours said so far, three people — a six-year-old, a 21-year-old and a policewoman — were feared dead when their homes collapsed.