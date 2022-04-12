WATCH | Paramedics at collapsed house in Durban in which mom and two daughters are trapped

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a sand bank collapsed at the rear of the house, causing the structural collapse.

“Fortunately, the father managed to escape but the mother and two daughters are missing. The team is waiting for search and rescue to assist.”

Dozens of roads in Durban have been closed, leaving motorists stranded as they head to school and work.

Traffic authorities reported the following roads were affected:

Southern freeway north and south bound. The extreme left lanes are flooded. Three lanes are open to traffic.

The N2 near the old airport road is flooded in the extreme left lane with slow moving traffic.

Tara Road, Quality Street and Himalaya Road near Wentworth and Jacobs are closed.

Mondi Road in the south is closed as the canal is overflowing.

Malukazi, Prospecton, Isipingo, Folweni and uMlazi are closed due to flooding.

Bluff area drivers must proceed with caution as there is debris and trees on roads.

Roads between Ilfracombe and Umagababa are damaged.

In the north:

The N2 and the Ruth First M4 are water logged and drivers are warned to proceed with caution.

The flooded N2 is closed at Umhlali River.

The flooded R102 is closed at Umhlali River.

Esenembe Road is closed at Umhlali River.

The M4 southbound is closed between Sibaya Circle and Umdloti and motorists should use the alternate routes Sibaya Drive and the N2.

In the west:

Stockville Road, Stapleton Road and Caversham Road are closed.

Crompton Road near Shepstone is closed.

Waterfall 3 is closed.

Motorists using the M13 are warned to drive with caution.

This is a developing story.

