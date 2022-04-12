×

News

WATCH LIVE | Eskom briefs media on current system challenges

By TIMESLIVE - 12 April 2022

Stage 2 blackouts will be implemented from 5pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

Eskom says this is due to the continued shortage of generation capacity. Unit 5 at the Medupi power station, which tripped yesterday, returned to power overnight.

Group CEO Andre de Ruyter is giving a briefing on the blackouts.

TimesLIVE

