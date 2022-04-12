Vodacom 'Please Call Me' trial heads back to Supreme Court of Appeal

The legal battle between mobile communications giants Vodacom and “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate is again headed for the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday granted Vodacom leave to appeal against a February ruling which gave the company one month to make “a fresh determination” to pay Makate.

Judge Wendy Hughes stated in her seven-page judgment she was persuaded that “a compelling reason exists to grant leave to appeal”.

She said the bone of contention was the application of what is termed the Bekker test, which Vodacom argued in its leave to appeal application that Hughes had failed to apply in her February judgment which favoured Makate.

“Vodacom goes on to argue, ‘[b]ut it was fatal nonetheless because the Bekker test only permits the court to interfere with the CEO's determination if its outcome is patently inequitable,” stated Hughes in her judgment.

On the other hand, “the cornerstone of Mr Makate’s argument, on this aspect, was that the CEO's determination did not satisfy the test of reasonableness and led to a patently inequitable result”.