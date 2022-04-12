Vermin and vagrants rule at decaying police flats

Algoa Park residential quarters in filthy, vandalised state

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Vermin, vagrants and vandals have taken up residence at Algoa Park’s once-pristine police residential quarters.



The Gamtoos and Sterrenberg flats, situated next to the police station, have become an eyesore after being left to steadily deteriorate over the years...