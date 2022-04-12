Top tips to keep you safe on the roads this Easter weekend

As the Easter long weekend approaches, many families will be planning short vacations across SA to get away and spend quality time with each other. Sadly, Easter is also a turbulent time on local roads with many crashes and fatalities during the period. This year, Easter starts on Friday and ends on April 18.

The Automobile Association (AA) urged all road users to obey the rules of the road, to be courteous to each other, and to arrive safely at their destinations and back home again.

“Given the increase in traffic on main routes during the long weekend, there is always a spike in crashes and fatalities on our roads during this time. It’s important for all road users – motorists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians – to remain focused on the roads and to obey the rules for their own and others’ safety,” said the AA.

The AA offered the following tips for road users over the Easter period:

Ensure your car is in good working condition and that all the parts of the vehicles are functioning as they should.

Tyres are a critical safety feature on vehicles (including those on trailers and caravans and all spare tyres). Ensure all tyres are in good condition and have sufficient tread for your journey. Also ensure you have all the tools to change a flat tyreo. Check that all are correctly inflated (consult your owner’s manual for guidance) and that your tyres are balanced and aligned.

Check your windscreen wiper blades (front and back) to ensure they function properly.

Plan your route. Know where and how often you will stop on your journey (at least every two hours or every 200km), how many times you will need to fill up with fuel, and if you will need overnight accommodation.

Roads can be congested over the holiday period with everyone trying to get to their destinations. Leave earlier or later for your destination to avoid holiday traffic if you can.

It’s always easier to travel with more than one driver to alternate driving duty. If that is not possible, stop to refresh, stretch your legs and get some fresh air.

Remember the rules of the road apply even if you are on holiday. Be courteous and patient with everyone you share the road with.

Make sure your insurance and membership fees are paid in case you need to make an emergency call.

If no one will be home while you are on holiday, make sure there is adequate security so t all your belongings are there when you come return.

“Easter is an important time of the year for many South Africans and should be a time of joy and celebration. We must all work together to ensure this time is not marred by poor road behaviour,” the AA said.