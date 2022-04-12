Stage 2 load-shedding returns at 5pm: Eskom

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm on Tuesday, says Eskom.

The enforced outages are expected to end at 5am on Wednesday.

Monday’s overnight load-shedding was suspended at 5am today, but Eskom said it continues to experience a shortage of generation capacity.

“This constrained supply situation will persist throughout the week, with the possibility more load-shedding will be implemented should generation capacity deteriorate further,” the utility cautioned.

Unit 5 at Medupi power station returned to service during the night, but three generating units at the Camden Power Station tripped, contributing to the shortage of capacity.

Eskom said its teams are working to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible.

“We have 4,804MW on planned maintenance while another 14,449MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.

“We are managing the emergency generation reserves to limit the stage of load-shedding. The overnight load-shedding will be used to replenish dam levels at the pump storage power stations in preparation for the remainder of the week.”

Here are handy tips we’ve learnt from previous power cuts

Switch off and unplug electronics and appliances before the power is due to go off. There may be a spike in the voltage when it comes back which can damage electronic devices such as computers and television sets.

Charge your cellphone, laptop or tablet when power is available, or invest in a power bank. A battery-powered radio can also be useful to help pass the time. If you have the funds, an inverter is a stress-reliever if you are working remotely.

Prepare meals before the power is scheduled to be switched off. Boil water in your kettle and keep it in thermos flasks for hot drinks.

Check your backup batteries for electrically operated gates, garage doors and security systems are in a good working condition.

Store battery-powered torches and candles in places where they will be easy to find in the dark.

Freeze empty plastic cool drink bottles while your electricity is on. Once the power goes off, place them in your fridge to prevent it warming.

