Regulations governing complementary medicines are invalid: SCA rules

Regulations governing complementary medicines are invalid.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) made this determination when it dismissed with costs the application by the minister of health for leave to appeal against a Pretoria high court judgment passed in October 2020.

That judgment declared the General Regulations, promulgated on August 25 2017 in the Government Gazette, are unlawful to the extent that they apply to “complementary medicines” and “health supplements” that are not medicines or scheduled substances as defined in the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

The high court suspended its order that the regulations are invalid for 12 months to allow the minister an opportunity to correct the defect.

The minister was granted leave to appeal to the SCA.

The SCA said it appeared from the evidence there is a substantial market worldwide and in SA for complementary medicines and health supplements.

The SCA said there was no dispute this market should be regulated in the public interest.

The minister replaced the previous general regulations under the act with the current ones.