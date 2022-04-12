Prayers for KZN after heavy rain causes flooding and destruction
As heavy rains wreak havoc in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, hundreds have taken to social media to convey messages of support and offer safety tips for affected families and communities in the province.
The rain has resulted in school closures, damage to infrastructure, car accidents and deaths.
Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement that emergency services personnel responded to a collision on the N2 just before Hibberdene on the south coast which had left three people dead.
“Three people sustained critical injuries and another three occupants sustained serious injuries.
“The patients were treated at the scene by paramedics from private and government services and then transported by ambulance to hospital,” said Herbst.
In a separate incident, a 22-year old man was killed in KwaMashu, north of Durban, after a wall collapsed on him at 3.30am on Monday. This is after another man was crushed to death when his house collapsed in Umlazi.
The SA Weather Service issued a warning of heavy rains and flooding in the province that are expected to continue until Tuesday evening. It cautioned that due to soil being saturated and drainage systems being full, flooding could be expected.
Orange level 8 warning: Rain: KZN: 11 - 12 April 2022 pic.twitter.com/iKlZ4qJmT5— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 11, 2022
Social media users accused government of not doing enough to prevent or minimise the impact of heavy rains, despite similar incidents occurring every year.
“What surprises me is this happens almost every year and for years. But has any government personnel or department done something? No. There’s no country lacking leadership like this one. I give up,” one user tweeted.
Here’s a glimpse into some reactions online:
Can't sleep. Waiting for the rain to stop but it's just intensifying. Incredibly scary and worried for everyone affected in KZN tonight. #KZNFloods— Vush (@vush_n) April 11, 2022
#KZNFloods— PRESIDENT OF DISK GANG📀💿 (@Sello__Letswalo) April 12, 2022
May the good lord assist his children of Kwa zulu in this trying times pic.twitter.com/pcIQdJnfB6
#KZNFloods But what suprises me is this almost happens almost every year and for ages/ years!! But has any top governmental personnel or department did something? No. There's no country lacking leadership like this one i give up.— Amnozi1 (@amnozi1) April 12, 2022
Normally I'll sleep peacefully when it rains, but not tonight. Im so terrified.😢 #KZNFloods— Phindy_Mshengu❤️❤️❤️ (@Phindi_Moloi) April 11, 2022
The sad thing is that the effects of the #KZNFloods boils down to poor governance and corruption. If drainage systems and other infrastructure were maintained and established then the damage could be minimized. But corrupt leaders like Gumede continue to be elected 🤦♀️— The Tea Guy. (@The_Tea_Guy) April 12, 2022
My friend lost his home. An hour ago it collapsed due to the floods. Him and his family have lost everything 💔. I'm kindly ask for donations, clothes food, anything zingane zakwethu. Even organisations or people that assist in such situations.💔#KZNFloods #durban— Kuhle Ntlauzana (@KNtlauzana) April 11, 2022
It's 4am and I am wide awake.— 😍 (@sande_philah) April 12, 2022
I'm not entirely affected by the rain but I'm keeping in prayer everyone who has lost something or someone to these floods🙏🏾 #KZNFloods
