Notable successes and challenges in Sadc mission to Mozambique, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday participating in a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) extraordinary organ troika summit that includes countries contributing military personnel to the Sadc mission in Mozambique (SAMM).

In his capacity as chair of the Sadc organ on politics, defence and security co-operation, Ramaphosa said it had been six months since the approval of the standby force rapid deployment capability mission in Mozambique to combat terrorism and violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado province for three months.

Regional leaders met on October 5 2021 and agreed to extend SAMM’s mandate for another three months to January 2022.

Meeting regional leaders for the first time this year, Ramaphosa said: “We also directed the head of SAMM in collaboration with the host nation to present a report incorporating, among other things, the current disposition of the enemy, restoration of law and order in recaptured areas and the socioeconomic interventions and humanitarian operations.”

He said the ministerial organ committee had also directed the Sadc secretariat to convene a meeting to develop the SAMM exit strategy.