Notable successes and challenges in Sadc mission to Mozambique, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday participating in a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) extraordinary organ troika summit that includes countries contributing military personnel to the Sadc mission in Mozambique (SAMM).
In his capacity as chair of the Sadc organ on politics, defence and security co-operation, Ramaphosa said it had been six months since the approval of the standby force rapid deployment capability mission in Mozambique to combat terrorism and violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado province for three months.
Regional leaders met on October 5 2021 and agreed to extend SAMM’s mandate for another three months to January 2022.
Meeting regional leaders for the first time this year, Ramaphosa said: “We also directed the head of SAMM in collaboration with the host nation to present a report incorporating, among other things, the current disposition of the enemy, restoration of law and order in recaptured areas and the socioeconomic interventions and humanitarian operations.”
He said the ministerial organ committee had also directed the Sadc secretariat to convene a meeting to develop the SAMM exit strategy.
“Since our last meeting there have been developments in the theatre of operation. There have been notable successes in the SAMM and, at the same time, some challenges.”
Ramaphosa commended the work the SAMM’s intervention member states have been doing on the ground.
“We have also received reports of casualties suffered by SAMM and the Mozambican defence force and I would like to express our deepest condolences to the governments of Botswana, Lesotho, Tanzania, Mozambique and SA for the demise of our sons who were lost in the line of duty.”
Ramaphosa said as the leaders adopt the agenda — and are expected to receive a progress report on the decisions taken at the extraordinary summit of the SAMM held in Lilongwe, Malawi earlier this year — he was cognisant of the ground that still needs to be covered.
He said he was looking forward to the instructive reports that will guide the regional leaders on their recommendations which will be presented at the extraordinary summit.
TimesLIVE
