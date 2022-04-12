Nelson Mandela Bay police applaud successful prosecution of women and child abusers

Police in Nelson Mandela Bay are driving home the message that the abuse of women and children, in whatever form, is a crime and perpetrators will be identified, arrested, prosecuted and sentenced.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu issued the message on Tuesday following a series of investigations concluded by the SAPS family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit in Gqeberha.

She said the first case culminated in the sentencing of a Helenvale mother for child abandonment.

“The 24-year-old woman was sentenced to prison for child abandonment after she deserted her 11-month-old child on a pavement in February.

“At 1.45pm on February 2, Muriel Kayser left her baby in front of a house in Harry Trichardt Street in Cleary Park.

“When a resident came home, she saw something moving on the pavement and, on closer examination, found the baby girl.

“The child was sunburned and very dehydrated.”

Naidu said following an investigation by the FCS unit, Dectective-Sergeant Thabang Shilajoe traced and arrested the mother on February 21 at her boyfriend’s house in Hartebees Street in Helenvale.

“On April 8, Kayser was sentenced in the Gqeberha regional court to eight years’ imprisonment, of which three years was suspended for five years.

“She will serve an effective five years in prison.”

Naidu said in another breakthrough, a 37-year-old taxi driver was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for raping a 20-year-old woman after she boarded a taxi in Kwazakhele on June 4 2020.

“The woman was taken to Brighton Beach, where she was raped by the taxi driver.

“After her ordeal, the accused, Vuyolwethu Ngolo, drove off with her. He was later stopped by a military vehicle, as he was driving recklessly.

“The woman managed to report the rape to them.

“A passing police vehicle was flagged down and the accused was apprehended.”

On Friday, after investigation by FCS officer Detective-Sergeant Luzuko Pehlo, Ngolo was sentenced in the Gqeberha regional court to 10 years’ imprisonment.

In another case, Naidu said rape accused Theo Sakasa, 29, from Walmer, had been jailed for 25 years for raping a teenager.

She said the incident involving Sakasa dated back to November 27 2017.

“At 11.45pm that night the teenager and an elderly man were in a taxi when the taxi driver stopped at a tavern in Walmer to look for his girlfriend.

“He left the taxi idling and went inside. When he returned, he found that the taxi was gone.

“The accused had exited the tavern, jumped into the idling vehicle and driven off.

“He shoved the elderly man out of the taxi and drove to nearby bushes where he raped the teenager.”

Two days later, Detective-Sergeant Kelibone Mokhatla arrested Sakasa at a taxi rank in Central.

“It was later established that Sakasa was out on parole for a previous rape.

“He remained in custody until the finalisation of the case.

“On Wednesday April 6, he was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment in the Gqeberha regional court.”

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay SAPS district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso applauded the sentences in the different cases.

He said the convictions demonstrated the dedication of the investigators.

HeraldLIVE