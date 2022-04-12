×

News

Man gunned down in Walmer Township

By Riaan Marais - 12 April 2022
Walmer police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in Goniwe Street, Walmer Township, on Tuesday afternoon
Image: POP NUKOONRAT/123RF

A 35-year-old man died from multiple bullet wounds  following a  shooting in Walmer Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Walmer police officers received a complaint at about 3.30pm of a shooting in Goniwe Street.

“Upon arrival, they found the body of a man, aged 35,  lying in the street.

“He had multiple bullet wounds all over his body,” Naidu said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

The man’s name is being withheld until his next of kin have been notified of his death.

