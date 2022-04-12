‘Hitman’ stalks councillor

Death threats and a feeling of being followed have Thanduxolo Doda fearing for his life

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

Death threats from a person claiming to be a hitman and a feeling of being followed have yet another ANC ward councillor on edge.



The frightening messages and voice notes have prompted Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 55 councillor Thanduxolo Doda to report a criminal complaint to the police...