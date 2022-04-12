×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Hard work pays off for Butterworth-born businesswoman

Gqeberha garage owner authors book on journey to success

Premium
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
12 April 2022

From working as a domestic worker and cashier at a tavern to owning a successful Engen service station and becoming an author, Butterworth-born Nomthandazo  Kalani is proof that hard work trumps circumstance.  

..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read