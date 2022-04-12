Hard work pays off for Butterworth-born businesswoman
Gqeberha garage owner authors book on journey to success
From working as a domestic worker and cashier at a tavern to owning a successful Engen service station and becoming an author, Butterworth-born Nomthandazo Kalani is proof that hard work trumps circumstance.
..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.