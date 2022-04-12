Guard’s body found floating in pool at SA Swimming Championships
Tragedy struck hours before the final day of the SA Swimming Championships in Gqeberha, when security officials and the police found a guard’s body floating in the Newton Park Swimming Pool.
Though initial reports indicated there may have been a break-in at the premises, with the security guard killed in the line of duty, preliminary investigations by police show no signs of forced entry and foul play is not suspected...
