Guard’s body found floating in pool at SA Swimming Championships

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



Tragedy struck hours before the final day of the SA Swimming Championships in Gqeberha, when security officials and the police found a guard’s body floating in the Newton Park Swimming Pool.



Though initial reports indicated there may have been a break-in at the premises, with the security guard killed in the line of duty, preliminary investigations by police show no signs of forced entry and foul play is not suspected...