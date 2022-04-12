×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Does she think journalists are paparazzi?’: SA outraged by Dudu Myeni assaulting photojournalist

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
12 April 2022
Dudu Myeni is seen trying to slap TimesLIVE and Sunday Times photographer Sandile Ndlovu.
Dudu Myeni is seen trying to slap TimesLIVE and Sunday Times photographer Sandile Ndlovu.
Image: screenshot

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has come under fire after manhandling TimesLIVE and Sunday Times photojournalist Sandile Ndlovu at former president Jacob Zuma’s trial in the high court in Pietermaritzburg. 

Zuma’s close ally was caught on video trying to slap the camera out of Ndlovu's hands while he was taking a photograph of her.

In the video, Myeni was spotted with former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus and the former president’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

The group tried to avoid being photographed, but Ndlovu followed Myeni, who tried to hide her face behind Niehaus.

According to Ndlovu’s version of events, the attempted assault took place near the high court entrance.

“They were steps away from me when I took the photographs but before I could even think, she grabbed my camera and pulled my bag. She said: ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you doing this?’ She wanted to hit me, but she missed,” Ndlovu told TimesLIVE.

“When I entered court, she again confronted me, asking: ‘Sandile, why are you taking my photograph? You don’t do this to whites, but you are doing this to a black woman.’ I tried to engage her, but she told me not to give her an answer and literally told me to shut up.”

Sunday Times and TimesLIVE have condemned the attempted assault on Ndlovu and called on justice minister Ronald Lamola and chief justice Raymond Zondo to ensure courts are places where journalists are able to work unimpeded and inform  readers, viewers and listeners about matters being heard and the events surrounding them.

Many on social media expressed dismay at Myeni’s conduct and called on the SA National Editors’ Forum to intervene. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read