‘Does she think journalists are paparazzi?’: SA outraged by Dudu Myeni assaulting photojournalist
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has come under fire after manhandling TimesLIVE and Sunday Times photojournalist Sandile Ndlovu at former president Jacob Zuma’s trial in the high court in Pietermaritzburg.
Zuma’s close ally was caught on video trying to slap the camera out of Ndlovu's hands while he was taking a photograph of her.
In the video, Myeni was spotted with former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus and the former president’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
The group tried to avoid being photographed, but Ndlovu followed Myeni, who tried to hide her face behind Niehaus.
Here is another look at the incident surrounding Dudu Myeni and the photo journalsit Sandile Ndlovu. #ZumaCourtCase— Dennis Delport (@Dennisdelport) April 11, 2022
Video: @Netwerk24, Melinda Stuurman pic.twitter.com/a49ZjSuwjg
According to Ndlovu’s version of events, the attempted assault took place near the high court entrance.
“They were steps away from me when I took the photographs but before I could even think, she grabbed my camera and pulled my bag. She said: ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you doing this?’ She wanted to hit me, but she missed,” Ndlovu told TimesLIVE.
“When I entered court, she again confronted me, asking: ‘Sandile, why are you taking my photograph? You don’t do this to whites, but you are doing this to a black woman.’ I tried to engage her, but she told me not to give her an answer and literally told me to shut up.”
Sunday Times and TimesLIVE have condemned the attempted assault on Ndlovu and called on justice minister Ronald Lamola and chief justice Raymond Zondo to ensure courts are places where journalists are able to work unimpeded and inform readers, viewers and listeners about matters being heard and the events surrounding them.
Many on social media expressed dismay at Myeni’s conduct and called on the SA National Editors’ Forum to intervene.
She is within the premises of the court n can never avoid cameras, if she didn't want to be photographed she should have stayed at home.— Rio_5ZA (@Rio_5zs) April 11, 2022
Besides no one is harassing her... people just want to justify nonsense... Dudu has been photographed many times with Zuma at al and she never showed discomfort... suddenly she doesn’t feel comfortable. She must just stay home if she doesn’t want to be photographed. Simple!— Hillary Moholola (@HillyMoholola) April 11, 2022
If you're a public figure and you don't want to be photographed by journalists, thesyay at home - hlala ekhaya! If you want your privacy, stay out of the public spaces.— zolani simayi (@zsimayi) April 11, 2022
Asizova ngawe apha Dudu Myeni - journalists must take pics in public of ANYONE they wish
