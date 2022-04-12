Delay in trial of men accused of shooting armed response officer

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A routine day of serving customers at Dhaka Café in Old Cape Road turned into a nightmare when three men entered the shop and pulled out firearms.



The high court in Gqeberha has previously heard how during the scuffle between Nitrous armed response officer Roderick Erasmus and one of the assailants, he was shot in the thigh, and as he knelt, he was again shot in the chest, just above his bulletproof vest...