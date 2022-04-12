Declare public road a wetland, fed-up Dordrecht farmers suggest

Tongue-in-cheek proposal aimed at highlighting shocking state of key public route

By Guy Rogers

A group of despairing Dordrecht farmers have applied to the provincial government to have a dire section of public gravel road declared a wetland.



The Wolwespruit Environmental Forum says the road is a key access route, but, because of the way the grading has been done, with no furrows for runoff, long stretches have been turned into a rainwater furrow...