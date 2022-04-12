Civil society unites to counter Nelson Mandela Bay council chaos
Heavyweights revive initiative to pressure feuding councillors to put residents first
Fed-up with being held hostage by Nelson Mandela Bay’s 120 bickering councillors, a pressure group comprising organised business, the religious sector, civil society and Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has been revived to tackle instability in the city.
The Civil Society Coalition, which first got together in 2014 to put pressure on then president Jacob Zuma to address the instability in the Bay municipality at the time, has decided to regroup and lobby for effective governance in the metro...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.