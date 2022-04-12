Civil society unites to counter Nelson Mandela Bay council chaos

Heavyweights revive initiative to pressure feuding councillors to put residents first

Premium Ntsikelelo Qoyo

Politics Reporter



Fed-up with being held hostage by Nelson Mandela Bay’s 120 bickering councillors, a pressure group comprising organised business, the religious sector, civil society and Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has been revived to tackle instability in the city.



The Civil Society Coalition, which first got together in 2014 to put pressure on then president Jacob Zuma to address the instability in the Bay municipality at the time, has decided to regroup and lobby for effective governance in the metro...