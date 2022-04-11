State labels girl’s murder a ‘vengeful’ attack

Shocking claims aired at bail hearing of Bay woman accused of strangling child on beach

The state believes little Quinisha Sebrant was the casualty of a lovers’ dispute and was strangled with a shoelace because her father’s girlfriend wanted revenge for an abortion she had to keep him happy.



Prosecutor Melani Hammett told the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Monday that Lesley-Ann Damon should not be granted bail because the murder of Quinisha, 9, was premeditated, and that she had failed to show any exceptional circumstances in her application to be released from custody...