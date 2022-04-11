×

News

Stage 2 load-shedding implemented 'immediately' on Monday

By Herald Reporter - 11 April 2022
Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Eskom announced on Monday evening that load-shedding would be implemented with immediate effect.

Announcing the implementation via social media at about 6.20pm, the power utility said: “Unit 5 of Medupi Power Station has just tripped, taking some 700MW capacity with.

“Regretfully, Stage 2 load-shedding has been implemented immediately. A full statement will be published in due course.”

Here are your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:

