Stage 2 load-shedding implemented 'immediately' on Monday
Eskom announced on Monday evening that load-shedding would be implemented with immediate effect.
Announcing the implementation via social media at about 6.20pm, the power utility said: “Unit 5 of Medupi Power Station has just tripped, taking some 700MW capacity with.
“Regretfully, Stage 2 load-shedding has been implemented immediately. A full statement will be published in due course.”
Here are your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:
