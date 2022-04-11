New book shares all sides of Helenvale development journey

Practitioners offer valuable suggestions on how programmes can be approached to get community buy-in

In 2012, the Mandela Bay Development Agency was appointed as the implementing agent of the Helenvale Safety and Peace through Urban Upgrading (SPUU) programme.



While it was meant to bring hope and joy to the more than 20,000 Helenvale residents, development practitioners at the forefront of the implementation encountered resistance from residents, and in some cases were even threatened at gunpoint...