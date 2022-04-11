Nelson Mandela Bay risks losing R300m in grant funding

City running out of time to spend money because of council chaos

Premium Siyamtanda Capa

Senior Politics Reporter



The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is racing against time to spend more than R300m in grants or risk losing the money to the national fiscus.



Millions of rand in conditional grants is available for the municipality’s use, but the city is yet to start spending due to the confusion caused by its chaotic council. ..