Interdenominational prayer for rain held in New Brighton

Various Christian denominations gathered at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Saturday to pray for rain this coming season.

The interdenominational service also highlighted the community’s role in saving water.

Event organiser Noxolo Speelman said it was important for communities to know the situation in the metro was critical.

“It is important for people to know that even if we do get rain, people have to be more active in saving water,” Speelman said.

“We came together as Christians not only to pray but to drive this awareness campaign.

“Water has always been available since before we were created.

“We believe as Christians that when the Lord withholds rain it may be because of our sins and [we must] repent.

“That is why it was important for us to gather,” he said.

Deputy mayor Buyelwa Mafaya, who was the keynote speaker at the event, called for more unity between politicians and church leaders.

“We urge all church leaders, community leaders, traditional leaders, politicians and civil society to assist in stopping this economic destruction.

“We also as government need to act and respond with maximum caution during this time of panic and uncertainty,” Mafaya said.

On Friday, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality announced that various areas in the metro would have a 48-hour water disturbance in the supply from Tuesday.

The Chelsea Reserve is being connected to the KwaNobuhle Pump Station.

The connection is expected to affect Rowallan Park, Francis Evatt Park, Hunter’s Retreat, Baywest, Parsonsvlei/Westbrook, Morningside, Kabega Park, Sherwood, Westering, Cotswold, Helenvale, Malabar, parts of Schauderville, Framesby, Sunridge Park, parts of Lorraine, parts of Theescombe and Kamma Park.

Where necessary, water tankers will be dispatched and their locations will be communicated via the municipality’s social media platforms.

