Early birthday pressie: Zuma likely to win postponement

Former president Jacob Zuma is likely to succeed in his application for a postponement of his criminal trial.

While Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen says he will give his ruling at 2pm, during argument he indicated he had no discretion not to agree to Zuma’s application because he had an appeal application pending before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

In these circumstances the law provided for automatic suspension of any ruling on appeal.

Earlier this year, the judge refused an application made by Zuma — who turns 80 on Tuesday — in terms of a “special plea” at the start of his arms deal-related criminal trial for the removal of lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer from the case.

Zuma challenged Downer’s “title to prosecute”, saying Downer was biased, guilty of misconduct and, as a consequence, he would not get a fair trial.

Koen ruled at that time that, in terms of law, “title to prosecute” was an administrative term and Downer had been duly authorised to head the prosecution.