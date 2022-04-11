Braving war to save Ukraine’s animals

Western Cape man puts life on the line to rescue creatures abandoned by their owners

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



An SA man who has spent more than two weeks on a unique rescue mission in war-torn Ukraine says the conditions in which thousands of abandoned animals find themselves are heart-wrenching.



Marc Ward of the Have a Heart Equine Sanctuary, a Bonnievale, Western Cape-based non-profit organisation that cares for horses and farm animals, arrived in Ukraine on March 25 to help animals left to fend for themselves by their owners since the Russian invasion. ..