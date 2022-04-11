Algoa Park man fixes dangerous pothole outside house himself

Clearing overgrown veld near home also an expensive exercise

By Devon Koen -

Fed up with watching the same pothole grow bigger, deeper and more dangerous by the day, an Algoa Park resident took it upon himself to fix it.



Whyteleaf Drive resident Michael Pozyn dug into his own pocket and with the help of the neighbourhood watch and other residents, recently filled the trench to make the road safer from himself and other motorists...